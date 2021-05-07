Katrina Kaif Shares Benefits Of Proning Technique For COVID Patients Under Home Quarantine

The second wave of the coronavirus pandemic has proven to be far more fatal as a large number of people contracted the virus. On top of it, the shortage of medicines and oxygen added more to the misery of the patients. Amid the shortage of oxygen in the hospitals, the proning technique is suggested by doctors, which is to be practised by patients who are under home quarantine. Bollywood actor Katrina Kaif took to her Instagram story to share the benefits of this technique and how it is to be practised.

Katrina Kaif shares the benefits of the proning technique

The video shared by Katrina started off by giving a glimpse of the Indian healthcare system which is under a lot of pressure due to the rise in COVID-19 cases. It then went on to suggest that patients with mild symptoms should not rush to the hospitals as they can recover under home quarantine as well. Proning is suggested for them to maintain their oxygen levels. The video also shed light that a patient is supposed to sleep on their stomach and keep pillows under their head, abdomen and shin. They are supposed to keep switching to their right and left side and not stay in the same position for more than 30 minutes.

A look into Katrina Kaif's Instagram

Katrina also had earlier shared emergency helpline numbers to check the availability of hospital and ICU beds. Sharing the details, she wrote, "Important numbers, please save the relevant ones and do share this with people in need". The 37-year-old actor also shared the BMC's update regarding the hospitals that are conducting vaccination drives.

The Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara actor, too, had tested positive for the novel coronavirus. On April 17, 2021, she took to her Instagram to announce that she has finally tested negative. She shared an adorable picture of her donning a yellow sweater and a pair of yellow pants. In the caption of the post, she wrote, "negative ( everyone who checked up on me thank u , it was really sweet felt a lot of love".

COVID-19 cases in India

India recorded 4.14 lakh new cases in the past 24 hours and recorded 3,915 deaths. The death toll now stands at 2.34 lakh. The total number of active cases in the country are 36 lakh.

