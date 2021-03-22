Katrina Kaif Shares Glimpse From Her Visit To Her Mother's School In Madurai

Most of Katrina Kaif's social media posts are about herself and her upcoming films, but the latest post shared by her is a video that shows her visit to her mother’s school in Madurai. The brief video shows her spending time with the students of the school and the actor also described in detail her experience while doing so. The video was promptly met with a lot of positive response from her fans.

Katrina Kaif visits her mother’s school

The new video posted by Katrina on her Instagram is from her visit to Mountain View School, which is located in Madurai. The actor is seen enjoying her time and laughing in the company of the students. In the caption of her post, she specified that she visited during the annual day event of the school. The actor seems to be visibly enjoying the performances of the students who were performing at the event. Katrina also penned a long message about the event in the caption of the post. She started off by mentioning that she had planned a visit to the school “just before” the lockdown took place.

The actor revealed that she was not feeling well on the day of the visit and wanted to cancel her trip, but couldn’t do so since the children were about to perform at their annual day event. However, she also said that she started having a good time as soon as she reached the school. She praised the performance of the children, which also included a skit of Snow White and the seven Dwarfs. She also put in a word of praise for the teachers of the school and called her entire experience “heartening”.

Image courtesy: Katrina Kaif's Instagram comments

The actor then shared a quote saying, “if you want to find peace , help others”. Her fans took no time in posting compliments for her in the comments section, appreciating her gesture and expressing how “proud” they are of her and calling the gesture "so sweet". On the work front, Katrina Kaif was last seen playing a major role in Bharat, and she will next be seen in Sooryavanshi.

