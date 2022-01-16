Katrina Kaif Shares Glimpse Of 'Indoors In Indore' Amid Spending Time With Vicky Kaushal

Katrina Kaif blessed fans with a 'Sunday selfie', which is all about the actor chilling 'indoors in Indore' as she spends time with husband Vicky Kaushal. The Sooryavanshi actor can be seen beaming with happiness as she poses for a string of selfies in a loose red shirt. The pictures not only left fans gushing over Katrina but also her close friends like Neha Dhupia, hair artist Amit Thakur among others.

The couple recently celebrated their first Lohri post-marriage, a glimpse from which was shared by Vicky on social media. The newlyweds have been treating fans with glimpses from their married life, be it their Christmas celebrations, one-month wedding anniversary, or glimpses of their new abode.

Katrina Kaif treats fans with a 'Sunday Selfie' amid spending time with Vicky Kaushal

Taking to her Instagram handle on Sunday, January 16, the actor posted many close-up glimpses of her clad in a bright red oversized shirt. Katrina looked gorgeous with a hint of eye makeup, with her tresses flowing loose. In the caption, she wrote, "Indoors in इंदौर #sundayselfie." Take a look. Vicky Kaushal also liked Katrina picture.

Apart from getting compliments from her fans, Katrina received reactions from Neha Dhupia and Amit Thakur. While Neha wrote, "Caption cool", Amit dropped a red heart emoticon.

Earlier this month, Vicky and Katrina marked their one-month wedding anniversary and shared adorable posts on their respective Instagram handles. Katrina shared a cosied-up selfie with Vicky and wrote, "Happppyyyyy one month my (heart emoticon)". On the other hand, Vicky shared an unseen glimpse from their wedding festivities and mentioned," Forever to go!"

On the work front, Katrina will be seen alongside Priyanka Chopra and Alia Bhatt in Jee Le Zaraa. Meanwhile, Vicky has been busy shooting for his upcoming venture in Indore. Recently, the glimpses from the sets went viral in which Vicky was seen riding a bike while Sara Ali Khan was sitting at the back. The movie's name has not been revealed yet, but it is reportedly titled Luka Chuppi 2.

