Katrina Kaif Shares 'Phone Bhoot' Fan Art, Gushes 'now This Is Bhoot Life'; See Photo

Ever since the first look poster and BTS video of the upcoming horror comedy Phone Bhoot has released, the film has been making headlines. Fans seem to be loving the looks of the lead cast Katrina Kaif, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter in the poster. It has been praised so much that a fan actually created fan art of Phone Bhoot’s first look poster. Taking to Instagram, Katrina Kaif shared the fan art on her story.

Katrina Kaif shares fan art on her story

The fan art features a collage of Katrina, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter’s photos. Donning a suit, all the actors can be seen in a Hulk avatar with green skin colour and background. The picture is quite hilarious and Katrina Kaif shared it saying “now this is Bhoot life”. Have a look at Phone Bhoot’s fan art here:

Previously Katrina was seen sharing a BTS video from the sets of Phone Bhoot. It is reported that the clip was shot before the coronavirus lockdown began. The BTS video features Siddhant Chaturvedi & Ishaan Khatter goofing around which makes Katrina Kaif burst out in laughter. Playful Ishaan can be seen shouting at Siddhant saying that he cannot hide behind Katrina as he fires a bullet at him.

Katrina who is getting ready for the shoot can be seen asking Ishaan to 'come join the grownups'. Meanwhile, Siddhant is being dramatic asking Ishaan to fire bullets at him. At a point as Siddhant refills his toy gun, Ishaan manages to hit his head. Take a look at the BTS video here:

About Phone Bhoot

Phone Bhoot is an upcoming supernatural comedy movie starring Katrina Kaid, Siddhant Chaturvedi & Ishaan Khatter. Helmed by Gurmeet Singh, the film is produced jointly by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar’s Excel Entertainment. As per media reports that have surfaced online, Phone Bhoot will go on floors later this year and is expected to the silver screens next years.

The first look poster of Phone Bhoot features all the actors donning Tuxedos. All of them can be seen making hilarious expressions, check out the poster here:

