Katrina Kaif Shares Sneak-peek Into Romantic Beach Vacation With Vicky Kaushal; See Pics

Bollywood couple Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif are enjoying every bit of their marriage and giving away major couple goals for the past four months. The couple tied the knot in December last year and have made jaws drop with every picture posted on the internet. They are currently on a romantic getaway as Katrina Kaif recently shared some glimpses from their beach vacation.

Katrina Kaif recently shared a sneak peek into her vacation with actor-husband Vicky Kaushal as they enjoyed the sea while being on a motorboat. The first picture saw Katrina looking radiant in a multicoloured outfit while she wrapped her hands around Vicky Kaushal. The actor also wore a black cap as the sunlight fell on her face.

She also shared a photo of a beautiful sunset amidst a serene landscape. In the caption, the actor added a series of emojis, which included an ocean, beach and some red hearts. The couple's fans could not stop gushing over their beautiful picture and showered them with love.

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif often made public appearances earlier this month. The couple turned heads with their chemistry and glamorous looks as they attended a Bollywood party. Vicky Kaushal stunned in a black suit, while Katrina Kaif looked breathtaking in a full-sleeved blue mini dress. Their fans could not help but drool over their pictures.

Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif's upcoming films

On the work front, Vicky Kaushal completed the shoot for Laxman Utekar's untitled film co-starring Sara Ali Khan, in Madhya Pradesh earlier this year. The actor was recently seen shooting for a new project alongside Ammy Virk and Tripti Dimri. He will be soon seen starring in Govinda Naam Mera, alongside Bhumi Pednekar and Kiara Advani.

Other than these, Vicky Kaushal has The Immortal Ashwatthama and Takht in his kitty. He will also star in yet another biopic named Sam Bahadur. The film will follow the story of Field Marshal Sam Hormusji Framji Jamshedji Manekshaw, who was the Chief of Army Staff of the Indian Army during the Indo-Pak war of 1971.

On the other hand, Katrina Kaif was recently seen filming Tiger 3. She will also be seen sharing the screen space with Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter in the upcoming horror comedy Phone Bhoot.

Image: Instagram/@katrinakaif