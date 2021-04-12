Katrina Kaif Shares Stunning Aesthetic Shots From Home Amidst COVID 19 Recovery; See Pics

Bollywood actor Katrina Kaif recently shared photographs from her home as she has been recovering from COVID 19 after testing positive last week. In the pictures shared on her social media handle, the actor can be seen showcasing her no-makeup look as she is resting at home amidst her recovery. The aesthetic clicks have been receiving a lot of love from the fans as they have flooded the comments section with compliments.

Katrina Kaif’s quarantine time

Bollywood star Katrina Kaif recently took to social media to update her fans on what she has been up to, lately. In the pair of pictures posted, Katrina Kaif can be seen relaxing at home while donning a set of casual, everyday outfits. In the first picture, the actor is seen posing with her eyes shut as she looks to her right. Her right hand is also seen resting on her chin while the soft sunlight falls into the room. In the second half of the post, Katrina Kaif has uploaded a close-up shot with a lot of light exposure which gives the pictures an aesthetic touch.

In the pictures shared, Katrina Kaif can be seen wearing a simple white T-shirt which is simple and comfortable for a home outfit. Her hair has been left open while she is seen wearing zero makeup, highlighting her natural beauty. In the caption for the post, Katrina Kaif has mentioned that she is currently dealing with the situation patiently. She has also added a delightful ‘sun’ emoticon expressing her thoughts better. Have a look at the post on Katrina Kaif’s Instagram here.

Katrina Kaif had announced the previous week that she has tested positive for Coronavirus and put herself in home quarantine to deal with the situation. Her fans have flooded the comments section of this post with ‘get well soon’ messages as they want her to recover quickly. A few people have also used a set of emoticons to express their thoughts on the actor and her pictures. Have a look at a few of the comments here.

Image Courtesy: Katrina Kaif Instagram

