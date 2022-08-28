Katrina Kaif Shares 'Sunday Vibes' Post; Mesmerises Fans In Casual Cream-coloured Outfit

Katrina Kaif has achieved many milestones ever since she stepped into the entertainment industry, with her almost 2-decade long career coming as an inspiration for many. Katrina has to her credit several notable projects like Sooryavanshi, Ek Tha Tiger, and Rajneeti among others, and audiences have immensely loved the wide range of characters she has essayed.

In a recent glimpse, Katrina Kaif was seen relaxing on a Sunday morning and her smile is taking the internet by storm.

Katrina Kaif shares 'Sunday vibes' reel; Watch

In the latest Instagram post, Katrina Kaif was seen donning a casual cream-coloured outfit with a sweet smile. “Sunday vibes,” she wrote. Meanwhile, she added the song Come With Me by Salem Ilese and Surfaces to her post.

Take a look:

On the work front, Katrina is gearing up for the release of Phone Bhoot, co-starring Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi. Helmed by Gurmmeet Singh, the movie is slated to hit theatres on October 7.

A few days ago, Katrina Kaif shared a post with her "Phone Bhoot boys" and captioned it: "Back with my (phone and bhoot emoticons) boys. (sic)" Soon after she shared the post, co-star Siddhant Chaturvedi wrote, "Rickshaw ke hote hain teen Pahiye Katrina kaif sabse Sahi hai. (sic)"

(Image: @katrinakaif/Instagram)