Katrina Kaif Shares Sweet Birthday Wish For 'best Devar' Sunny Kaushal

Sunny Kaushal turned a year older on Thursday (September 28). On the special occasion, his sister-in-law Katrina Kaif penned a sweet wish for him. She also shared an unseen photo from her wedding with Vicky Kaushal in December 2021.

2 things you need to know

In an unseen photo from Vicky's wedding, he and Sunny Kaushal struck a goofy pose.

Sunny is rumoured to be dating Sharvari Wagh.

Katrina Kaif pens sweet note for Sunny Kaushal

Katrina Kaif took to social media and shared a photo from her haldi ceremony. In the photos, the Kaushal brothers - Vicky and Sunny - were seen twinning in white ethnic outfits. While Vicky donned a white kurta teamed with a matching salwaar, Sunny wore white kurta pyjama. Sharing the photo on her Instagram story, the Tiger 3 actress wrote, "Happy birthday to the best Devar."

(Katrina Kaif wishes her brother-in-law Sunny Kaushal on his birthday | Image: Katrina Kaif/Instagram)

Sunny Kaushal on his equation with Katrina Kaif

Sunny Kaushal and Katrina Kaif share a close bond. In an earlier interview with Siddharth Kannan, the Shiddat actor said that they have become “really good friends”. "Sometimes, when we are all sitting together, Katrina and me are just engaged in conversation with each other and other family members just keep waiting for our conversation to end so they too can talk. But we love talking, and we have a lot of topics that are so similar between us that we love talking about them,” he said.

Opening up about the "sweetest thing" Katrina had done for him, Sunny shared that the she surprised him with a big sneaker-shaped cake, keeping in mind what he likes. He said, "I love sneakers so on my birthday two years ago, she got a really big sneaker-shaped cake, my favourite sneakers. I wasn’t expecting that but that was sweet.”