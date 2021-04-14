Katrina Kaif Shares Sweet Picture Saying 'just Me For Company' Amid COVID-19 Recovery

Bollywood actor Katrina Kaif, who recently tested positive for the novel Coronavirus, took to Instagram on Wednesday, April 14, 2021, to share a picture striking a similar pose with the model on her t-shirt. Along with the picture, the actor also penned a caption revealing how she has her for company. On seeing this post, fans went all out to comment on all things nice.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Katrina Kaif shared a picture that is truly unmissable. In the picture, she can be seen posing for the camera resting her hand on her head. She also sported a black hoodie where a model can be seen with the same pose as Katrina. The actor also opted for a one-sided hairdo, well-done brows, glossy lips and minimal makeup. Along with the picture, Katrina also wrote, “just me for company”. Take a look at Katrina Kaif's Instagram post below.

As soon as Katrina Kaif shared the post online, fans commented sweet and encouraging things. Some of the users commented on how stunning the actor looked, while some were all gaga over the post. One of the users wrote, “so cute”. Another one wrote, “Get well soon Kat”. Take a look at a few comments below.

Katrina recently announced on her Instagram stories that she had tested positive for coronavirus. In her note, the actor stated that she has 'isolated herself' and will be quarantined at home. Katrina, who is currently filming her upcoming horror-comedy Phone Booth with Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter, also stated that she is following all safety protocols as advised by her doctors. She also requested people who came in contact with her in recent days to get themselves tested as soon as possible. Take a look.

The actor will next be seen in the action thriller movie titled Sooryavanshi. The Rohit Shetty directorial film was earlier slated to hit the screens on April 30, 2021, but, owing to the unprecedented time and the growing number of COVID cases daily, the release has been postponed. The cop drama stars Jackie Shroff, Gulshan Grover, Abhimanyu Singh, Niharica Raizada, Sikandar Kher, Vivan Bhatena, Nikitin Dheer, and Javed Jaffrey in lead roles.

