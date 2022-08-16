Bollywood diva Katrina Kaif is currently in between several projects and has been working on them. After celebrating her birthday with her husband Vicky Kaushal, family, and friends in the Maldives, the actor straightaway went to shoot her upcoming movie Merry Christmas. As Katrina Kaif recently returned to Mumbai, she left everyone in awe of her stunning casual airport look and turned several heads with her style.

Katrina Kaif was recently spotted at the Mumbai airport as she returned from an unknown destination. Katrina sported a casual but trendy look as she donned an ivory-coloured sweatshirt with orange comfy pyjamas. Katrina seemingly ditched makeup and tied her hair in a ponytail. She completed her look with a pair of goggles, white sneakers, and a mask. The actor marched toward her car and also waved at the media.

(Image: Varinder Chawla)

As Katrina Kaif gave away major comfy airport look goals, her fans are now gushing over her attire. However, many also speculated that the actor is pregnant. While some mentioned she was glowing, others quipped she was hiding her baby bump in the oversized sweatshirt.

Katrina Kaif's upcoming films

Over the years, Katrina Kaif has starred in a plethora of films ranging from romantic comedies to action thrillers. Now, the 39-year-old star is all set to make her debut in the horror comedy genre with her upcoming film Phone Bhoot. The movie will see Katrina share the screen space for the first time with Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Thakker. Last month, Katrina Kaif dropped a poster of her upcoming film and announced its release date. In the poster, the Sooryavanshi star could be seen sitting on a couch with her two co-stars in a snoopy avatar. Sharing the poster, she revealed the movie will hit the theatres on November 4.

Apart from Phone Bhoot, the actor will star in Tiger 3. She also has Sriram Raghavan's Merry Christmas in her kitty and will star opposite Vijay Sethupathi. Last month, the actor dropped some behind-the-scenes photos from her rehearsal for the upcoming film Merry Christmas. In the pictures, the actor could be seen indulging in a conversation with the film's director. Some pictures also saw her talking to Vijay Sethupathi.

Katrina Kaif will also be seen in the upcoming movie Jee Le Zaraa, co-starring Priyanka Chopra and Alia Bhatt. While the film was announced a year ago, Alia Bhatt recently gave an update on its production and revealed the film will go on floors next year.

(Image: Varinder Chawla)