Katrina Kaif Sparks Pregnancy Rumours With New Airport Look; Here's How Fans Are Reacting

Katrina Kaif's airport look went viral and sparked speculations about her pregnancy, four months after her wedding to Vicky Kaushal.

Swati Singh
Bollywood actor Katrina Kaif has sparked pregnancy rumours with her latest airport look. The Sooryavanshi actor was spotted at the Mumbai Airport in a loose Indian pink-coloured outfit which left fans gushing and speculating if she is pregnant. In December 2021, Katrina Kaif tied the knot with Vicky Kaushal in a private ceremony at the Hotel Six Senses Fort Barwara in Rajasthan's Sawai Madhopur. 

Katrina Kaif's Airport look sparks speculation about her pregnancy

After the actor's Airport look went viral, netizens wonder why she chose to wear a loose Indian suit. Netizens even speculated that Katrina, who will be next seen in Tiger Zinda Hai and Merry Christmas, is trying to steal the limelight ahead of Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's wedding. Meanwhile, it is pertinent to note that there is no such confirmation made by the Dhoom 3 actor.

A netizen commented, "Pregnant I think," another one asked, "Is she pregnant?" Another fan asked, "Is she pregnant ... ? Plz tell me I saw into my dream in February month she conceive in Feb month this year," and some even praised the actor for her simple yet elegant Indian attire.

Katrina Kaif on the work front

On the professional front, Katrina Kaif is collaborating with Sriram Raghavan on a project for Merry Christmas. Kaif took to her Instagram handle and announced the same as she wrote, "New Beginnings." The Bang Bang actor dropped an adorable picture that featured her along with the makers of the upcoming flick. She captioned her post, "New Beginnings. BACK ON SET with director #sriramraghavan for Merry Christmas! I’ve always wanted to work with Sriram Sir, He is a master when it comes to narratives that showcase thrillers and it's an honour to be directed by him. . Super excited to be teaming up with @actorvijaysethupathi for this one produced by @rameshtaurani & @sanjayroutraymatchbox." 

Apart from Merry Christmas, she will be also seen in Tiger Zinda Hai.

