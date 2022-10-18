Katrina Kaif Spills Beans On Upcoming Film With Alia Bhatt-Priyanka; 'gonna Be Lot Of Fun'

Actor Katrina Kaif will be collaborating with Priyanka Chopra and Alia Bhatt for the highly anticipated film Jee Le Zaraa, which is yet to begin filming. Kaif recently spoke about the project, mentioning that it's going to be 'super exciting'.

The actor also quipped that she'll be taking the whole range of makeup from her beauty brand 'Kay Beauty' to the sets for Priyanka and Alia to try.

The all-female-led road-trip movie was announced in 2021 and comes from the makers of superhit films Dil Chahta Hai and Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara.

In a conversation with Pinkvilla, Katrina mentioned, "Jee Le Zaraa is a super exciting film. And on that film, I'm going to be taking the whole range of makeup (from her beauty brand) to the girls and be like 'Girls now that you have to use this.'"

She added, "We're all looking forward to it. That film's had its journey, yes but I think when finally it does happen it's gonna be a lot of fun."

Announced last year, Jee Le Zaraa will reportedly be a road-trip film about female friendships. Alia Bhatt also gave an update about the project months ago while promoting her film Darlings. When she was asked about Jee Le Zaraa, she mentioned, "IT’S HAPPENING!!… We will go on floors next year. Of course, we can not go on the floor this year (Indicating her pregnancy). We ain’t letting that film go. We are fighting for it and we are all too excited about it. It’s going to be quite massive and we can’t wait."

On the work front, Katrina is gearing up for the release of the horror-comedy film, Phone Bhoot, which also stars Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi. It will hit the theatres on November 4, 2022. She also has Tiger 3 and Merry Christmas in the pipeline.

