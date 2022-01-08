As the fans were loving the public appearances of Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal after their grand wedding in Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan, they were recently left in awe when they spotted the Phone Bhoot actor at the airport while she was taking a flight to probably visit her beau in Indore.

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif recently celebrated the birthday of the latter's sister, Isabelle Kaif virtually along with Vicky's brother, Sunny Kaushal. Katrina shared a glimpse of their video call banter as they wished Isabelle a happy birthday.

Katrina Kaif visits Vicky Kaushal in Indore?

A video clip of Katrina Kaif arriving at the airport recently surfaced on social media and created a buzz among her fans when they saw her in a really cute and comfy travel outfit. She was seen sporting a snazzy black hoodie and paired it with a set of classy leather pants. She also added a black coloured mask to her all-black airport look as she walked inside the gate waving to her fans and the paparazzi. The actor was probably leaving for Indore where Vicky Kaushal has been shooting for his upcoming movie with Sara Ali Khan.

Many fans took to the Instagram video of Katrina Kaif and dropped in cute reactions to her look and also loved the fact how she was travelling in comfortable clothes. Some fans also commented on her leather pants that became popular from one of the episodes of the Friends tv show while others began dropping in questions in the comments asking her where did she buy that hoodie from. Take a look at some of the fans' reactions to Katrina kaif's latest airport look.

Like Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal and Sunny Kaushal recently celebrated Isabelle Kaif's birthday together through a video call, Katrina also shared a glimpse of their call on Instagram and penned a beautiful birthday wish for her sister. While wishing her a happy birthday, she also mentioned that this was the year that will shower all the love, light and happiness on her. On the other hand, even Vicky Kaushal wished her sister-in-law a happy birthday and stated how he had the most wonderful time working and partying together with her

Image: Varinder Chawla