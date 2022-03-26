Katrina Kaif Steals Hearts As She Steps Out In Floral Mini Dress With Hubby Vicky Kaushal

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are one of the most adored couples of Bollywood. The two surprised their fans as they tied the knot in December 2021 and since then have been turning heads whenever they walk out together. The couple was recently spotted visiting Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar at their Mumbai residence. While Katrina stole hearts as she looked beautiful in a floral dress, Vicky Kaushal donned a white shirt.

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal reportedly attended a party at Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar's residence in Mumbai. Katrina Kaif wore a beautiful multi-coloured off-shoulder dress. She kept her makeup at a minimum and completed her look with a pair of yellow and brown block heels. On the other hand, Vicky Kaushal looked dapper in a white shirt and blue jeans. The couple waved at the photographers after stepping out of their car and soon left for the party.

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif attend a Bollywood party in Mumbai

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif made their first public appearance earlier this month at a Bollywood party. The couple stole the show as they looked adorable together. While Katrina Kaif wore a white coloured mini full-sleeved dress, Vicky Kaushal stunned in a black suit. Their fans could not stop gushing about their glamorous attires and chemistry. The couple also shared pictures later on their respective Instagram handles.

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal's wedding

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal tied the knot in a very intimate ceremony in Ranthambore last year. The couple's royal wedding took place at the Six Senses Fort Barwara in the Sawai Madhopur district of Rajasthan. After their extravagant pre-wedding ceremonies, the couple's nuptials took place on December 15, 2021.

The couple shared glimpses of their nuptials soon after exchanging vows. While Katrina wore a red coloured wedding ensemble, Vicky Kaushal went for a cream coloured attire. Sharing the photos, the couple wrote, "Only love and gratitude in our hearts for everything that brought us to this moment." They further sought blessings from their fans and well-wishers and wrote, "Seeking all your love and blessings as we begin this new journey together."

Image: Instagram/@varindertchawla