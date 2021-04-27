Katrina Kaif Steps Out After Testing COVID Negative; Fans Point Out Similarity With Ranbir

Katrina Kaif, who has recovered and recently tested negative for COVID-19, was papped around Mumbai, as she stepped out for the first time after her recovery. However, interestingly, her masked-up avatar with sunglasses on made a lot of people think that she looks really similar to Ranbir Kapoor. Take a look at the pictures of the actor that were shared by the paparazzi and figure out if you think so too.

Katrina Kaif snapped in Mumbai; fans point out the resemblance to Ranbir Kapoor

Katrina made a visit to the doctor on Monday, April 26, 2021, when she was snapped by the paparazzi around Mumbai. The actor was spotted in an all-black casual outfit, with her mask on and a pair of sunglasses. Fans were relieved to see the actor around the city again and to know that she was better. But interestingly a major number of the fans thought that she looked a lot like her ex-boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor.

The post which was shared with the caption “#KatrinaKaif clicked post clinic visit in Mumbai today” on the paparazzi account has over 4.5k likes, with a series of comments pointing out the uncanny resemblance. Take a look at some of the comments here.

A look at Katrina Kaif's health update

Katrina Kaif had tested positive for COVID-19 on April 6, 2021, and had taken to her Instagram handle to share the news and ask everyone to stay safe. In her story, the actor wrote, “I have tested positive for Covid-19. Have immediately isolated myself and will be under home quarantine. I’m following all safety protocols under the advice of my doctors. Requesting everyone who came in contact with me to get tested immediately too”. She further expressed her gratitude and wrote, “Grateful for all your love and support. Please stay safe and take care”.

The actor recently updated fans with the news of her testing negative on April 17, 2021. She looked bright in a yellow co-ordinate set and was all smiles, sending away some positive vibes while thanking fans and loved ones for all the love. She wrote, “negative (everyone who checked up on me thank u, it was really sweet felt a lot of [yellow heart emoji])”.

