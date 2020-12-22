Katrina Kaif Supports School In Madurai, Helps Under-privileged Children Get Education

Bollywood actress Katrina Kaif has been vocal about the right to education and has often shared her thoughts for increased access to good education for underprivileged children. Extending her support to a school in Tamil Nadu, the actress shared a video on Instagram and spoke lengths about the school that was built by her mother and her charity. Apart from the video, the actress also informed that since the time the school was built, it has been working to provide quality English-medium education to lesser privileged children.

Katrina Kaif extends support to educate less privileged children

Through the video, the actress gave a glimpse of all the activities that have been conducted by the school in promoting the overall growth of the children and imparting knowledge at the same time. Through the video, the actress urged her fans to step up and help the children by donating a bit to help a child’s better future. In the Instagram video, Katrina urges everyone to come forward and contribute towards creating classrooms, so that children coming from underprivileged homes can access quality English medium education.

She captioned the post and wrote, “So proud to present to you all the school built from the ground up by my mom and her charity. Since 2015, Mountain View School in Madurai has actively been working to provide quality English-medium education to lesser privileged children. They currently teach two hundred students, have classrooms up to grade four, and need to add 14 more.”

Read: Katrina Kaif Gives A Glimpse Of Her Upcoming Movie Phone Bhoot's Script; See Post

Read: Katrina Kaif's Sister Isabelle Kaif slays In perfect Post-lockdown Wedding Outfit

Katrina has extended a helping hand to a school in Madurai, Tamil Nadu, that has actively been working towards educating children, especially girls, since 2015. As a part of the campaign by Relief Projects India, Katrina has urged to make donations so that the school can continue its work towards providing education to underprivileged village children. Apart from this, she will work with the organization towards increasing the level of education for children of the village community. She will also work to spread awareness on issues such as female infanticide and foeticide among people.

Meanwhile, on the work front, the actress has started her preparation for the next horror comedy film Phone Bhoot. Katrina will be seen sharing screen space with Ishaan Khatter and Siddhanth Chaturvedi. Apart from this, she will also be seen next in a superhero untitled film that will be directed by Ali Abbas Zafar.

Read: Katrina Kaif Shares A Picture Wearing A Jacket, Asks Followers If It's Winter Already

Read: Katrina Kaif's Fitness Regime Gets Appreciated As Actor Shares Her Workout For The Day

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.