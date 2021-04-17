Katrina Kaif Tests Negative For COVID-19, Shares A Note Of Gratitude

With a number of celebrities testing positive for COVID-19 lately, even Katrina Kaif’s COVID test came out to be positive last week. As the actor recently tested COVID-19 negative, she informed this piece of blissful news to all her fans through social media. She even shared a thank you note for all the people who were there for her and even checked up on her.

Katrina Kaif’s tests COVID negative, shares a post

Katrina Kaif recently took to her Instagram handle and posted this adorable photo of herself in which she can be seen in a yellow coloured top along with a pair of comfy yellow pyjamas. In the photo, she can also be seen wearing a gleeful smile while looking towards her left with her hair open. The photo even depicted today’s date in the bottom left corner.

In the caption, she added two sunshine symbols with “negative” written in between depicting that she finally tested negative for COVID-19. She then added a note of gratitude thanking everyone who checked up on her and added that it was really sweet of them. Her caption stated that she felt a lot of love. In the end, she dropped in a yellow heart symbol.

Many of the fans took to Katrina Kaif’s Instagram and expressed their feelings about how they were delighted to know that the actor had tested negative. Many even congratulated Katrina Kaif on finally testing negative to COVID-19 while a few others complimented her on how she looked pretty in her latest photo. Some of them even added heart and fire symbols in the comments. Many others dropped in heart-eyed emojis in the comments to show their delight after they saw Katrina Kaif’s latest photo. Take a look at some of the fans’ reactions to Katrina Kaif’s Instagram photo and her announcement of her negative covid report.





Katrina Kaif recently added yet another photo of herself in which she was seen wearing a cool hoodie with “overoveroversize” printed on it. In the photo, the actor was seen taking a selfie of her with no makeup on and trying to copy the photo printed on her hoodie. In the caption, she added how it was just her for the company as she was in isolation after her COVID-19 reports came out positive.

Image Source- Katrina Kaif's Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.