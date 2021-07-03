Katrina Kaif Treats Her Fans With Goofy Pictures; Fatima Sana Shaikh Calls Her 'cutie'

Bollywood actress Katrina Kaif often treats her fans with goofy pictures on Instagram as she enjoys a massive fan following on her Instagram account. Kat on Saturday posed in a happy and goofy mood in front of the camera for new pics. Simply, she captioned her images 'moods' on Instagram. Her fans and other celebrities showered their love with numerous compliments on her post. Katrina is being seen in a lilac tie-dye t-shirt and a pair of pants, with hair tied in a ponytail and light makeup. It seems that she was at her home during the photoshoot with a table and some yoga mats in the background.

Compliments received on Katrina Kaif's Instagram post

Fatima Sana Shaikh, Katrina's co-star from Thugs of Hindostan, called her 'cutie'. Bunty Aur Babli actor Sharvari commented on her post, 'so pretty!'. Many fans also commented on her goofy images, one of the fans commented, 'Good morning ma'am! Have a good day. Another fan wrote, 'I love you so much'. Recently, Kat was spotted by seen paparazzi in a white floral dress in Mumbai after a long time. She was arriving at the film producer's office with Arjun Kapoor.

Rumours about Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are in rumours for dating each other for more than a year as they went on a holiday together, along with their siblings, Isabelle Kaif and Sunny Kaushal. They often have seen visiting each other. Even Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor, in one of his interview with Zoom, reportedly confirmed that Vicky and Katrina are together. But suddenly, he added, "Am I not getting into trouble for saying this? I don't know. I think they are quite open about it."

Neither Vicky nor Katrina has confirmed their relationship with each other so far. When asked about it in an interview, Vicky said that he wants to guard his personal life because if you open it, then it will invite many interpretations and misinterpretations which he does not want.

(Image: INSTAGRAM/KATRINAKAIF)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.