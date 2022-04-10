Katrina Kaif Treats Hubby Vicky Kaushal With Special Sunday Breakfast, Shares Pic

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are among the most celebrated celebrity couples and frequently make news for their small achievements on social media. Following their lavish December wedding, fans have gone gaga over the couple. The duo has once again caught the attention of fans on social media, with Katrina demonstrating her culinary prowess.

The actor spent her Sunday morning with her husband Vicky Kaushal for whom she made scrambled eggs for a Sunday morning breakfast. Talking to her Instagram story, Katrina shared the picture and wrote, “Sunday breakfast for hubby made by me.”

This isn't the first time that the Bharat actor has cooked something after her marriage. Katrina had previously posted a photo of a halwa she made for her in-laws as part of their post-wedding ritual. In December 2021, Katrina married Vicky Kaushal in a private ceremony attended by only close friends and family members.

Katrina & Vicky’s vacation

Katrina and Vicky recently went on a vacation. The two spent quality time at an undisclosed beach destination. The actors also treated fans to photos. In her latest post, Katrina turned into a muse for her husband as she posed for the camera. Vicky, on the other hand, showcased his chiselled abs. “Got 99 problems but the bench ain’t one,” he wrote along with the photo.

The pictures shared on social media showed the much-loved celebrity couple spending quality time together at an unnamed seaside location.

Katrina and Vicky on the work front

Katrina and Vicky are both working on different projects at the moment. While Vicky is working on Meghna Gulzar's Sam Bahadur, Katrina is collaborating with Sriram Raghavan on a project. She shares screen time with Vijay Sethupathi in the film. In addition, Katrina has a role in Jee Le Zaraa, a road trip film starring Alia Bhatt and Priyanka Chopra which is directed by Farhan Akhtar.

According to rumours, Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal would attend Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's wedding reception. Several reports have suggested that Alia and Ranbir are planning to tie the knot soon. However, no official confirmation has been received yet.