Katrina Kaif Tries Her Hand At Bowling; Vicky Kaushal Catches Up With Old Pals On Vacation

Lovebirds Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal have been painting the town red with adorable glimpses from their US vacation. While the couple has been visiting several notable places together, the duo seemingly had separate plans for the weekend. Katrina tried her hand at bowling as the Sardar Udham star reunited with his college mates on Saturday.

Taking to her Instagram handle on Sunday, May 15, Katrina dropped a couple of pictures from her bowling session, where one can see the actor striking in the motion of the pins. Dressed in casual jeans and a shirt, Katrina looks adorable in the candid stills. In the caption, she wrote, "A very American Saturday." Take a look.

While fans were in awe of the Sooryavanshi star, celebrities like Neha Dhupia and Arjun Kapoor also reacted to her post. While Neha mentioned, "I love this spot," Arjun wrote," A very British lass."

Meanwhile, Vicky dropped an adorable group picture with his college pals. For the uninitiated, the actor started his engineering course in Electronics and Telecommunications at Mumbai's Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Technology in 2005 and passed out in the year 2009. Drooping the selfie, he wrote, "Batch 2005."

The duo also visited global icon Priyanka Chopra's famous NYC restaurant Sona during their trip. Dropping a picture from their visit, Kaif wrote, "Home away from home. Loved the vibe, Priyanka Chopra as always, everything you do is just amazing." Reacting to their compliments, Chopra wrote," Love you, honey! So glad you guys couple make it. Welcome you anytime...#homeawayfromhome. (sic)"

What's on Katrina and Vicky's work front?

Katrina, who was last seen alongside Akshay Kumar in Rohit Shetty's cop drama Sooryavanshi, will now be sharing screen space with Priyanka Chopra and Alia Bhatt in Jee Le Zaraa. She is also working on Merry Christmas alongside Vijay Sethupathi. Lastly, Katrina has Gurmmeet Singh's horror-comedy Phone Bhoot which also stars Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi.

Vicky Kaushal will be seen alongside Sara Ali Khan in Laxman Utekar's yet-untitled film, apart from Govinda Naam Mera, Sam Bahadur, and The Great Indian Family.

