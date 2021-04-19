Katrina Kaif Turns Bride In Latest Video, Fans Call Her 'most Beautiful Bride Ever'; Watch

Bollywood actor Katrina Kaif recently took to her Instagram account to unveil a new advertisement centred around a wedding theme that features her as a bride. The ad was shot by a leading jewellery brand to launch their new wedding jewellery collection.

Katrina Kaif turns bride for a jewellery brand advertisement

Sharing the ad on her social media handle, Katrina wrote, "The auspicious beginning of a new togetherness.... a bond nurtured by trust, blessed by loved ones and honoured through traditions. Bringing together this auspicious moment is Muhurat - a wedding jewellery collection that cherishes & celebrates the Indian bride. #MuhuratWeddingJewellery." In the ad, Katrina plays the character of a bride who is all set to get married. It shows a confluence of two cultures as Katrina is a Delhi bride who is marrying a Tamil groom. Her father in the advert is emotional over his daughter leaving the house and starts reminiscing their old memories while they dance together.

The 75-second ad film beautifully captures an emotional journey of a bride and her father before the wedding while she is decked up in a wide array of stylish traditional jewellery. Watch the advert below.

Netizens react to Katrina Kaif's Instagram post

Fans of the star were quick to comment on her post and could not stop gushing over how beautiful Katrina looks dressed as a bride. Her fans showered her with compliments and dropped heart and fire emojis in the comment section of the post. One user wrote, "The most beautiful bride ever" while another praised her by writing, "Katrina you are looking like an angel... beauty word is meant for you and the way you hugged Amit sir really looks like father-daughter duo... amazing ad." Read some of the fan comments below.

A look at Katrina Kaif's health update

Katrin had tested positive for Covid-19 and had spent the last 2 weeks in quarantine. On Sunday, April 17 she took to her Instagram to share that she has now been tested negative for Covid-19 and thanked everyone who checked up on her.

On the work front, Katrina is currently gearing up for the release of her much delayed action-packed entertainer Sooryavanshi. The film was supposed to release in March last year but got postponed due to the countrywide lockdown imposed by the government amid the pandemic. The movie was later slated to release on April 30 but has since been delayed again.

