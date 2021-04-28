Katrina Kaif Urges Fans To 'double Mask' As COVID-19 Cases In India Surge

Bollywood celebrities, content creators and influencers are using their ability to reach the maximum audience as a medium to spread awareness about the rising COVID cases in India. Katrina Kaif took to her Instagram handle to promote "double masking" to her 49 million followers. Bharat actor has been vocal in sharing her opinion on the second wave of COVID-19 cases in India, especially Mumbai.

She took to her Instagram Story to share the correct method of "double masking", which means wearing two masks for extra protection against the novel coronavirus. Sharing a post by the Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai, she wrote "Double Mask!" in order to encourage her followers to practise the safety measure. The post showed a Venn diagram of two masks being combined, titled "The Venn Diagram of Safety".

Katrina Kaif urges fans to Double Mask

Katrina is using her abilities to even share information on other necessary resources during the tough COVID-19 era. She shared a post by Vogue India which promised to share "a verified list of home-cooked and healthy meal delivery services for COVID patients". Especially for Mumbaikars, the Namastey London actor shared "a list of active vaccination centres" for April 28, 2021, posted by the BMC's official Instagram handle. The actor went on to raise awareness about the CoWin app which would make getting registered for vaccination easier.

Katrina Kaif promotes resources for COVID patients in Mumbai

On April 26, 2021, she posted some more information on her Instagram handle relating to the COVID cases in Mumbai. She shared a complete list of hospitals in Mumbai that were actively providing the COVID vaccination dose on the day. The same day she also helped with providing verified phone numbers for ambulances and hospital beds according to the division of different wards in Mumbai as an initiative for the #CircleOfHope.

Katrina Kaif does her bit to help in reducing COVID cases in Mumbai

Katrina Kaif's movies coming up in 2021

In 2021, Katrina is expecting the release of two of her films, Sooryavanshi and Phone Bhoot. In Sooryavanshi, she will feature next to Akshay Kumar as Aditi Sooryanvanshi. The movie was set to release on March 24, 2021, but was postponed twice due to the surge in COVID cases in India. An official release date for the movie is yet to be announced. Katrina Kaif will be seen next to Ishaan Khattar and Siddhant Chaturvedi in Phone Bhoot.

(Promo Image Source: Katrina Kaif Instagram)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.