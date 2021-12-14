Last Updated:

Katrina Kaif-Vicky Arrive At Kalina Airport Post Intimate Wedding, Greet Paps Outside

After an intimate wedding, actor Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal have finally arrived in Mumbai and were spotted together posing for paps at Kalina Airport.

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal spotted at Kalina
1/5
Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal make their way outside Kalina airport while posing for the paparazzi post their wedding in Rajasthan. 

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal spotted at Kalina
2/5
Newly married couple Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif land at Kalina airport after an intimate wedding in Rajasthan. 

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal spotted at Kalina
3/5
Vicky Kaushal dons formal wear while Katrina Kaif looks beautiful in a peach suit as they arrive at Kalina airport after the wedding. 

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal spotted at Kalina
4/5
Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif greet the paparazzi as they pose together for the pictures at the Kalina airport. 

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal spotted at Kalina
5/5
Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif greet paparazzi while thanking them for the congratulatory wishes at Kalina Airport. 

