Katrina Kaif-Vicky Arrive At Kalina Airport Post Intimate Wedding, Greet Paps Outside

Last Updated: 14th December, 2021 16:52 IST

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif greet the paparazzi as they pose together for the pictures at the Kalina airport.

Vicky Kaushal dons formal wear while Katrina Kaif looks beautiful in a peach suit as they arrive at Kalina airport after the wedding.

Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal make their way outside Kalina airport while posing for the paparazzi post their wedding in Rajasthan.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.