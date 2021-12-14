Katrina Kaif-Vicky Arrive At Kalina Airport Post Intimate Wedding, Greet Paps Outside

Quick links:
Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal make their way outside Kalina airport while posing for the paparazzi post their wedding in Rajasthan.
Newly married couple Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif land at Kalina airport after an intimate wedding in Rajasthan.
Vicky Kaushal dons formal wear while Katrina Kaif looks beautiful in a peach suit as they arrive at Kalina airport after the wedding.
Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif greet the paparazzi as they pose together for the pictures at the Kalina airport.
Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.