Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal, Alia Bhatt & More Glam Up To Attend A Bollywood Party

Quick links:
Actor Alia Bhatt showed off her 'flower power' in a body-hugging floral dress which was topped with a matching oversized blazer.
While Katrina Kaif stunned fans in a blue dress, on the other hand, hubby Vicky Kaushal looked dapper in a black suit.
Ananya Panday brought her ace fashion game into play in a sheer black gown which was accessorised with a statement clutch.
While Shanaya Kapoor opted for a boss lady look in a white pantsuit, her co-stars Lakshya and Gurfateh Singh Pirzada suited up to attend the party.
Janhvi Kapoor turned heads in a shimmer golden gown. Parineeti Chopra opted for a subtle look in a designer black ensemble.
Navya Naveli Nanda was all smiles with mom Shweta Bachchan and director Zoya Akhtar. South star Vijay Deverakonda was in attendance too.
Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.