Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal, Alia Bhatt & More Glam Up To Attend A Bollywood Party

On Thursday night, Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal, Alia Bhatt and many prominent Bollywood celebs were spotted at a party in Mumbai. Take a look at the pics here.

Mamta Raut
Alia Bhatt
1/7
Image: @aliaabhatt/Instagram

Actor Alia Bhatt showed off her 'flower power' in a body-hugging floral dress which was topped with a matching oversized blazer.

Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal
2/7
Image: Varindar Chawla

While Katrina Kaif stunned fans in a blue dress, on the other hand, hubby Vicky Kaushal looked dapper in a black suit.

Ananya Panday
3/7
Image: @varindertchawla/Instagram

Ananya Panday brought her ace fashion game into play in a sheer black gown which was accessorised with a statement clutch.

Shanaya Kapoor
4/7
Image: @varindertchawla/Instagram

While Shanaya Kapoor opted for a boss lady look in a white pantsuit, her co-stars Lakshya and Gurfateh Singh Pirzada suited up to attend the party.

Janhvi Kapoor, Parineeti Chopra
5/7
Image: @varindertchawla/Instagram

Janhvi Kapoor turned heads in a shimmer golden gown. Parineeti Chopra opted for a subtle look in a designer black ensemble.

Navya Nanda, Vijay Deverakonda
6/7
Image: @varindertchawla/Instagram

Navya Naveli Nanda was all smiles with mom Shweta Bachchan and director Zoya Akhtar. South star Vijay Deverakonda was in attendance too.

Sidharth Malhotra, Varun Sood, Dhairya Karwa
7/7
Image: @varindertchawla/Instagram

Sidharth Malhotra, Dhairya Karwa and Varun Sood looked dashing as they glammed up the party night.

