Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal, Alia Bhatt & More Glam Up To Attend A Bollywood Party

Last Updated: 18th March, 2022 12:54 IST

Navya Naveli Nanda was all smiles with mom Shweta Bachchan and director Zoya Akhtar. South star Vijay Deverakonda was in attendance too.

While Shanaya Kapoor opted for a boss lady look in a white pantsuit, her co-stars Lakshya and Gurfateh Singh Pirzada suited up to attend the party.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.