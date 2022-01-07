Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal & Brother Get Together To Celebrate Isabelle's B'day; See How

Despite being miles away, newlyweds Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal make sure to be there for their families. As Katrina Kaif's sister Isabelle Kaif turned a year older yesterday, January 6, 2022, Katrina, Vicky and his brother Sunny Kaushal got together to celebrate the birthday girl's special day virtually. Taking to her IG stories, Katrina shared a glimpse of their online fun banter and penned a heartfelt note.

While Katrina Kaif is reportedly in Mumbai, at her new home, Vicky Kaushal is shooting for his new project with Sara Ali Khan in Indore. Isabelle Kaif is also busy shooting for her film Suswagatam Khushamadeed with Pulkit Samrat. Despite being away from each other physically, they made sure to celebrate Isabelle Kaif's birthday together via video call. Katrina Kaif took to her Instagram handle to share a picture of their virtual meet. It had Vicky Kaushal, Sunny Kaushal and Isabelle in attendance. Sharing the picture, Katrina wrote, "Happy happy happiest @isakaif - this is the year that will shower all the love, light and happiness on u."

Vicky Kaushal's sweet note for sister-in-law

Vicky Kaushal and Isabelle Kaif seemingly have that strong and fun brother-in-law-sister-in-law bond. On her 31st birthday, Vicky Kaushal shared a radiant sunkissed picture of his sister-in-law. She was seen wearing a black t-shirt with baby Yoda printed on it, along with a Star Wars cap and mickey mouse's ears. Sharing the photo, Vicky Kaushal wished her a happy birthday and a wonderful day. He wrote, "Happiest birthday Isy! Have the most wonderful time working and partying today."

Isabelle Kaif welcomes Vicky Kaushal to her family

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal tied the knot in an intimate ceremony in Rajasthan on December 9, 2021. The couple exchanged vows in the presence of their close family and friends. They unveiled their wedding photos soon after their nuptials. Sharing an adorable picture of the newlyweds, Isabelle Kaif welcomed Vicky Kaushal to her family. She mentioned how she got a brother in Vicky and wrote, "Yesterday I gained a brother. Welcome to our crazy family! We couldn’t be luckier to have you! Wishing you guys all the love and happiness in the world for ever and ever and ever."

Image: Instagram/@katrinakaif/@sunsunnykhez