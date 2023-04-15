Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal Pose With Fans At Mumbai Airport; Internet Reacts

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal, who have been travelling for work, returned to Mumbai on Friday night. The couple made their public appearance after a long time, following which, fans began to chase them at the airport for selfies. The two happily obliged to take selfies with fans and posed with them while walking towards their car separately.

In the video being circulated online, the Phone Bhoot actor was seen wearing a grey printed T-shirt. She further paired it with black pants, boots and sunglasses. Meanwhile, Vicky Kaushal opted for a white T-shirt teamed with a grey hoodie, sneakers and black pants. He completed his airport look with a cap and sunglasses. Further, the Uri actor greeted his fans with a warm smile. Check out the video below:

Soon fans flooded the viral video of Katrina and Vicky with comments. A fan wrote, "Katrinaaaa I feel like I haven’t seen her forever ..still stunning in a casual fit evergreen. Meanwhile, another fan commented, "The most gorgeous and most beautiful couple in the world." Another user wrote, "No show off of airport look… normal comfortable clothes."

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal's work front

Katrina Kaif will next be seen in the film, Tiger 3. She will also be working with filmmaker Sriram Raghavan on his upcoming project, Merry Christmas. The actress will be working alonside Vijay Sethupathi in the film.

Meanwhile, Vicky Kaushal is gearing up for his film titled Sam Bahadur. It is helmed by Meghna Gulzar and is based on the life of the war hero, Sam Manekshaw. The Dangal sister, Fatima Sana Shaikh and Sanya Malhotra, will also be featured in this film. Reportedly, the movie will release on December 1, 2023. For the unversed, Vicky will also be working in a romantic comedy film starring Tripti Dimri and Sara Ali Khan.