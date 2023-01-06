Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal Seek Blessings At Siddhivinayak Temple In Mumbai

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif were captured on camera as the star couple made an appearance at Mumbai's Siddhivinayak Temple on Friday. The pictures immediately went viral on social media after the fans posted them online.

The couple visited the temple with Vicky's mom Veena Kaushal. The priest gave them a portrait of the idol and some yellow patkas. In the pictures, Vicky is seen dressed in khaki pants, and a plain white shirt. Katrina kept things understated in a green cotton suit.

See the pictures here:

More on Vicky-Katrina's relationship

After spending Christmas with their family, Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal took a quick trip to Rajasthan. They returned to the bay on December 29. The couple shared a bunch of images from their Rajasthan vacay.

After two years of courtship, Katrina Kaif married Vicky Kaushal in December 2021. They had a grand wedding in Rajasthan's Sawai Madhopur.

On the work front, Vicky and Katrina have a number of movies scheduled for 2023. Vicky will be soon seen in Meghna Gulzar's 'Sam Bahadur' and Laxman Utekar's untitled film, co-starring Sara Ali Khan.

Katrina was last seen in 'Phone Bhoot' alongside Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi. Her future projects include the multi-lingual film 'Merry Christmas,' co-starring Vijay Sethupathi, followed by 'Tiger 3'. Kaif will also be a part of Farhan Akhtar's road trip film 'Jee Le Zaraa', co-starring Alia Bhatt and Priyanka Chopra.