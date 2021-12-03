Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif's wedding might be denied by the duo's relatives -- Kaushal's cousin, but the wedding is very much on the cards. Preparations are underway at a fort in Jaipur around December 7-12, as per reports. Now, as per the latest information, Republic Media Network has learnt that the couple will be planting a sapling as a part of the rituals around the wedding.

Apart from the various arrangements regarding the marriage, the authorities are also ensuring that the event goes smoothly. That was evident with the Sawai Madhopur District Magistrate holding a meeting for the security preparations. Right from maintaining the law and order situation to providing security to the high-profile guests, many details are being looked into.

Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif to plant a sapling before marriage

The wedding and related events will be held at the Barwada Fort. The fort, also known as the Six Senses Fort, is a 14th century Fort.

Sawai Madhopur DM has conducted a high-level meeting and called in the top authorities to plan on how to manage the law and order situation, to handle the crowds near the meeting and the manner in which the celebrities and other guests will be provided security. The arrangements of the celebrities' accommodation in the hotel are also being looked into.

Even the event company arranging the wedding has been called in the meeting. The company has been involved in the preparations for a month now. Numerous rehearsals have taken place and different kinds of arrangements have also been held.

The theme and the decor of the wedding will feature the heritage features of Udaipur and Jodhpur.

The forest officials have also started their preparations surrounding the wedding. It has emerged that the couple planned to go on a tiger safari after their marriage.

Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif's relationship

Vicky and Katrina are said to be in a relationship for two years. However, they have maintained utmost silence around their marriage. They till now have not posted any photos of them together, and even during events, they arrive and leave separately and maintain distance from each other.

The only rare glimpse of them together was at the screening of Vicky's film Sardar Udham, where they were spotted hugging each other.