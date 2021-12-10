Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal's Wedding: Meet The Planners Behind Couple's Exquisite Shaadi

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal recently tied the knot in an intimate wedding ceremony at the Six Senses Fort Barwara, situated in the Sawai Madhopur district of Rajasthan. The couple's intimate wedding became Bollywood's most awaited affair as their fans were excited to catch a single glance of their festivities and the D-day. The couple seemingly handpicked all the details of their wedding and made sure to make it a private ceremony with their close family and friends in attendance. They surely made the right choice in choosing their planners, who have been involved in several Bollywood nuptials and pulled-off Bollywood's most elusive wedding ever.

Soon after Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal's guests arrived at Six Senses Fort Barwara, their wedding venue, a welcome note from the couple's behalf was accessed by Republic Media Network. Through the heartfelt note, Katrina and Vicky Kaushal asked their guests to leave their mobile phones in their rooms while attending all the ceremonies. In the end, the welcome note revealed Shaadi Squad were the couple's wedding planners.

Wedding planners of Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal gave the responsibility of their wedding to the right people, as they are already known for pulling off big intimate Bollywood weddings. The wedding planners were also responsible for Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma's fairytale wedding in Italy. Taking to his Twitter, Virat Kohli thanked Shaadi Squad and wrote, "The people responsible for making the most memorable occasion of our lives peaceful and beyond beautiful - our lovely wedding planners @ShaadiSquad."

The people responsible for making the most memorable occasion of our lives peaceful and beyond beautiful 🙏🏼 - our lovely wedding planners @ShaadiSquad pic.twitter.com/nKlVRAX9Le — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) December 14, 2017

Shaadi Squad was also hired by International star Priyanka Chopra for her intimate Roka ceremony with Nick Jonas in Mumbai. Moreover, the wedding planners pulled off the private wedding of Varun Dhawan and his longtime girlfriend Natasha Dalal. The couple tied the knot in February 2021, in Alibaug.

Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif wedding pictures

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif took the internet by storm with their adorable wedding pictures. The couple wore red and cream outfits by Sabyasachi and tied the knot in the attendance of their family members. Sharing the pictures, they wrote, "Only love and gratitude in our hearts for everything that brought us to this moment. Seeking all your love and blessings as we begin this new journey together." Here are the couple's wedding photos.

Image: Instagram/@katrinakaif