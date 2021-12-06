Last Updated:

Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal's Wedding Rumours Spark Memes Galore; Take A Look

The Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal wedding rumours sparked memes galore over the numerous rumours surrounding the event. However, some were unhappy over it.

Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif's wedding

The Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif wedding is the talk of the town right now. The actor couple is reportedly set to tie the knot in Rajasthan on December 9. While fans of the couple are excited for the big day, some netizens are having fun at the couple's expense. 

The couple, who did not confirm their relationship publicly, are maintaining secrecy over their marriage too and that has amused a section of netizens. Many also had fun-filled reactions to reports on the guests at the wedding being asked to follow various conditions like not sharing their photos on social media. There were memes galore on the stories surrounding the wedding.

Memes surface on Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif wedding over privacy measures

As per reports, guests at the wedding have been asked to not click pictures or share them on social media, and some even went on to claim that they would have to deposit their phones at the event. Some even claimed that they have been made to sign non-disclosure agreements. 

Netizens had a funny take on it, sharing memes from shows like Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma and Money Heist and films Men in Black, Sholay, and Judaai to exaggerate that guests were being taken blind-folded or face consequences for flouting the numerous alleged conditions, go through a memory eraser on what happens or keep mum about it. Another quipped that food will be served only after checking their Aadhaar cards and vaccination certificates.

Not just the privacy-related arrangements, some went beyond and quipped that even the rituals like the groom's footwear being stolen will also attract a CBI investigation. 

Another shared a childhood picture of Vicky to joke that anything was possible and one should not give up on finding a girl. One had a funny take on the paparazzi trying to click a photo at the event. 

However, all were not too pleased. One termed the memes as 'problematic' and 'upsetting' and another shared that it was their personal life, but people were behaving like paparazzi.

Vicky and Katrina will reportedly tie the knot at the Barwara Fort in Rajasthan on December 9. The events will kick off from December 7 and are said to last till December 12, as per reports. The couple has not left yet, while the actress' family has arrived in Mumbai ahead of the visit to Rajasthan.

