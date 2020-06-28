Katrina Kaif Or Priyanka Chopra; Who Styled The Coral Cold Shoulder Dress Better?

Bollywood actor Katrina Kaif and global star Priyanka Chopra Jonas once sported an identical outfit. In 2019, when Priyanka Chopra Jonas played a cameo in a rom-com Isn't It Romantic, the actor wore a beautiful coral cold shoulder dress, which was quite similar to Katrina Kaif's outfit for a 2017 event. Read on to know how they styled their look and who looked better in the coral cold shoulder dress.

Fashion face-off: Katrina Kaif vs Priyanka Chopra Jonas

Katrina Kaif

Wearing a red coloured cold-shoulder Rebecca Vallance dress, Katrina Kaif raised the temperature in a thigh-high slit dress. To make her outfit subtle, she went for minimal accessories and nude ankle-strap sandals. To add a little bit of simplicity to her overall look, she kept her sleek hair side-parted. Scroll down to take a look of Katrina Kaif's glamourous avatar:

Priyanka Chopra Jonas

Talking about Priyanka Chopra Jonas' outfit, she sported a peach coral cold shoulder ruffled-dress with a plunging neckline for a scene in the film, Isn't It Romantic. She teamed the look with nude strappy heels. She also paired a golden colour wristwatch with her outfit. Her wavy short hair and diamond studs added a pinch of drama to her overall outfit. Take a look below:

What’s next For Priyanka Chopra?

Priyanka Chopra was last seen in Shonali Bose’s The Sky Is Pink opposite Farhan Akhtar. The actor will be seen next in Robert Rodriguez’s upcoming film; We Can Be Heroes. Priyanka has also been signed for the fourth installment of the Matrix franchise and an Amazon web series titled Citadel created by Antony and Joe Russo. Priyanka Chopra will star opposite Game Of Thrones actor Richard Madden in this show.

What's next for Katrina Kaif?

Katrina Kaif has a slew of releases lined up in her kitty for 2020-21. Katrina is currently gearing for her upcoming cop-drama, Sooryavanshi along with an ensemble cast of Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh, Ajay Devgn among others. The much-anticipated flick is directed by Rohit Shetty. Sooryavanshi chronicles the adventures of the anti-terrorist squad of India. The trailer launch event of Sooryavanshi had created quite a stir amongst fans.

