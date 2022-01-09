Katrina Kaif Wishes Her 'heart' Vicky Kaushal On 1-month Anniversary, Shares Loved-up Pic

After keeping their relationship private for the longest time, Bollywood sweethearts Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif tied the knot on December 9, 2021, in an intimate ceremony in Rajasthan. The duo has since treated fans with their adorable glimpses as they reap the joys of marriage, and their one-month wedding anniversary today made for the perfect occasion for a loved-up post.

Katrina shared a heartwarming selfie with Vicky and wished her 'love' on the occasion. Their picture not only became the highlight for fans but also their film industry friends like Neha Dhupia, Vaani Kapoor among others, who poured wishes for the 'gorgeous couple.'

Katrina Kaif celebrates one month wedding anniversary with Vicky Kaushal

Taking to her Instagram handle on Sunday, January 9, the Sooryavanshi star uploaded a picture where she can be seen tucked into Vicky's arms as the latter holds the camera. In the caption, she wrote, "Happppyyyyy one month my (heart emoticon)". Take a look.

While fans sent across congratulatory messages, the duo's friend Neha Dhupia, who also attended their wedding, wrote, "Happy happy happy our gorgeous couple. We love you". Katrina's close friend and makeup artist Daniel Bauer noted, "Love is beautiful", while Vaani Kapoor mentioned, "Beautiful".

More on Vicky-Katrina's wedding

The couple jetted off to Six Senses Fort Barwara in Rajasthan days before their nuptials, with close friends and family members. . The two treated their fans with beautiful pictures from their Hindu wedding ceremony, looking every bit regal in red and cream coloured outfits by Sabyasachi. Along with the pictures, they wrote, "Only love and gratitude in our hearts for everything that brought us to this moment. Seeking all your love and blessings as we begin this new journey together."

On the work front, Katrina will be seen in Phone Booth, Tiger Zinda Hai 3, Jee Le Zara as well as a project with Sriram Raghavan. Vicky's lined-up projects include Govinda Naam Mera, directed by Shashank Kaitan, Sam Bahadur, directed by Meghna Gulzar.

(IMAGE: INSTAGRAM/ @KATRINA KAIF)