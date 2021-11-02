Katrina Kaif's Ace Dialogue Delivery Leaves Amitabh Bachchan Astonished On KBC 13; Watch

The Sooryavanshi team is currently indulged in the film's promotions. After appearing on ColorsTV's game show The Big Picture, the team is all set to join legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan on the sets of KBC 13. The team will appear on Diwali special episode on the game show. While they will share several memorable moments with Big B, the show's latest promo saw an intriguing dialogue battle between Katrina Kaif and Amitabh Bachchan.

The official social media handle recently shared a promo of the Diwali special episode of KBC 13. In the promo, Katrina Kaif and Akshay Kumar graced the hot seat and played the game together. The promo began with a dialogue battle between Amitabh Bachchan and Katrina Kaif from Big B's 1990's film Agneepath. The two actors were seen alternatively reciting the iconic dialogues of Amitabh's character Vijay Dheenanath Chauhan with fierce expressions. Katrina Kaif's dialogue delivery skills and serious expressions left Amitabh Bachchan stunned. Akshay Kumar and the audience also applauded Katrina as Amitabh Bachchan quipped Katrina has taken over his job. Amitabh Bachchan was honoured with the National Film Award for Best Actor for his portrayal of Vijay Dheenanath Chauhan in Agneepath.

Akshay Kumar recreates Amitabh Bachchan's look from 'Yaarana'

Apart from Katrina, Akshay Kumar also recreated one of Amitabh Bachchan's iconic songs, Sara Zamana Haseeno Ka Deewana. Another promo, shared by the network, saw Amitabh Bachchan welcoming Katrina Kaif, Akshay Kumar and director Rohit Shetty on KBC 13. At first, Akshay Kumar tried to escape from sitting on the hot seat. He also revealed he came to the show to have fun. The clip then saw Akshay Kumar don a black and golden jacket to recreate Amitabh Bachchan's look from Yaarana. He also danced on his iconic song Sara Zamana Haseeno Ka Deewana.

Akshay Kumar, Katrina Kaif and Rohit Shetty are gearing up for the release of their upcoming film Sooryavanshi. After several delays due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the film is scheduled to release on November 5. Apart from Akshay and Katrina, the movie will also see Ajay Devgn and Ranveer Singh reprise their role as Singham and Simmba for a brief cameo. The film's plot will revolve around Akshay Kumar's character Veer Sooryavanshi and his quest to prevent a major terrorist attack on Mumbai.

(Image: Instagram/@sonytvofficial)