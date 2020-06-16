Katrina Kaif's 'Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahaani' & Other Movies Directed By Rajkumar Santoshi

Rajkumar Santoshi is one of the talented filmmakers Bollywood has known. His films have talked about a variety of subjects and have managed to entertain the masses. Rajkumar Santoshi's movies include Ajab Prem ki Ghazab Kahani, The Legend of Bhagat Singh, Phata Poster Nikhla Hero, Andaz Apna Apna and many more. Listed below are more details on movies directed by Rajkumar Santoshi.

READ:Arjun Kapoor Thanks Katrina Kaif For 'aam Ki Peti', Says 'sabr Ka Phal Meetha Hota Hai'

READ:Katrina Kaif Lights Up The Internet With A Beautiful Breezy Picture

Katrina's Ajab Prem ki Ghazab Kahani & other movies directed by Rajkumar Santoshi

READ:Salman Khan With Katrina Kaif Or Jacqueline Fernandez, Whose Chemistry Impressed Fans?

Ajab Prem ki Ghazab Kahani

Rajkumar Santoshi has made quite a few comedy films and this one is one out of the many. The film Ajab Prem ki Ghazab Kahani shows the life of Prem who loves Jenny. Unfortunately, Jenny loves Rahul but later is won over by Prem through a series of comical events. The film Ajab Prem ki Ghazab Kahani stars Katrina Kaif and Ranbir Kapoor in lead roles. The 2009 film has a 6.3 rating on IMDb.

The Legend of Bhagat Singh

This is one of the popular films of Rajkumar Santoshi. The film won several awards and accolades. The 2002 film also has a strong rating of 8.1 on IMDb. The film tells one the tale of Bhagat Singh. Raised in British India, Singh sees many cruelties laid upon his people and later becomes one of the most fearless freedom fighters the country has known. The film starring Ajay Devgn in the lead role won many hearts with its vibrant scenes and fine music.

Phata Poster Nikhla Hero

This is another romance-comedy film by renowned director Rajkumar Santoshi. The film tells the tale of Vishwas, a young man who dreams of becoming a star but struggles with his mother wanting to see him as a policeman. He later pretends to be a cop and faces many challenges.

The film stars Shahid Kapoor, Padmini Kolhapure, and Ileana D'Cruz in lead roles. The 2013 film has a rating of 4.3 on IMDb. The music of the film stirred much noise but the film failed to impress the critics and the masses.

Andaz Apna Apna

This is one of Rajkumar Santoshi's initial films. The comedy and romance filled flick impressed many viewers. The film tells the tale of two notorious good-for-nothing men, Amar and Prem, who try to win over Raveena, a millionaire's daughter. Later on, the two run into a series of problems with a local gangster named Teja who is all ready to spoil their life. The film primarily stars Aamir Khan, Salman Khan, Karisma Kapoor, Paresh Rawal, and Raveena Tandon. The 1994 film has a rating of 8.2 on IMDb.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.