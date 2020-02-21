The Debate
Katrina Kaif's Much-loved Scenes As Babita Kumari In 'Zero'

Bollywood News

Katrina Kaif will be next seen Rohit Shetty's action-drama, Sooryavanshi, alongside Akshay Kumar. Read on and check out Katrina's best scenes from Zero.

Written By Riddhi Adsul | Mumbai | Updated On:
Katrina Kaif

Zero movie is a romantic comedy-drama starring Shah Rukh Khan, Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif. Penned by Himanshu Sharma, the film is directed by Aanand L. Rai. The film follows a love triangle between Shah Rukh Khan, Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif. Take a look at the best scenes of Katrina in the movie. 

Heer Badnaam 

Heer Badnaam is a soundtrack from Zero, featuring Katrina Kaif's character in the film. The star is seen slaying her role like a boss. Katrina Kaif portrays a strong and carefree female actor in the Zero movie. This song is one of the actor's best scenes from Zero

ALSO READ | Is Katrina Kaif's sister Isabelle Kaif a water baby? These pictures prove it

Babita Kumari's entry scene 

This scene is not only considered Katrina Kaif's best scene from Zero but one of her best scenes to date. The Bharat actor is seen walking the red carpet, surrounded by her fans. Take a look at the glimpse. 

ALSO READ | Katrina Kaif's stunning 'Kaala Chashma' GIF sets the tone for Friday; see

Bold Katrina Kaif 

This scene is right after Katrina Kaif's entry scene. She is spotted abusing her haters publicly. In Zero movie, she received immense love and appreciation for her role. Fans also speculated that she should win a Filmfare for her role. 

ALSO READ | Katrina Kaif calls Priyanka Chopra's Grammy outfit 'beautiful' amidst online backlash

The Breakup scene 

Here, Katrina Kaif is seen in a breakup scene. She stuns in a red pantsuit and is seen wearing strong expressions. Katrina Kaif kicks out Abhay Deol in the scene with immense sarcasm.  

ALSO READ | Vicky Kaushal's 'Bhoot' scares Katrina Kaif, Yami Gautam and others

Promo Image Credits - A Still From YouTube

 

 

Published:
COMMENT
