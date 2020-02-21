Katrina Kaif's Much-loved Scenes As Babita Kumari In 'Zero'

Zero movie is a romantic comedy-drama starring Shah Rukh Khan, Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif. Penned by Himanshu Sharma, the film is directed by Aanand L. Rai. The film follows a love triangle between Shah Rukh Khan, Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif. Take a look at the best scenes of Katrina in the movie.

Heer Badnaam

Heer Badnaam is a soundtrack from Zero, featuring Katrina Kaif's character in the film. The star is seen slaying her role like a boss. Katrina Kaif portrays a strong and carefree female actor in the Zero movie. This song is one of the actor's best scenes from Zero.

Heer Badnaam (Zero)



I think Katrina Kaif should walk everywhere with this song playing in the background. Queen. pic.twitter.com/XTQpoN5tDh — shreya (@bollyforlife) April 29, 2019

ALSO READ | Is Katrina Kaif's sister Isabelle Kaif a water baby? These pictures prove it

Babita Kumari's entry scene

This scene is not only considered Katrina Kaif's best scene from Zero but one of her best scenes to date. The Bharat actor is seen walking the red carpet, surrounded by her fans. Take a look at the glimpse.

katrina kaif’s first entrance scene in zero is so iconic wow i’m in love 😍 pic.twitter.com/X6JE6yc29M — atika🍌 (@aaatiikaaa) January 3, 2019

ALSO READ | Katrina Kaif's stunning 'Kaala Chashma' GIF sets the tone for Friday; see

Bold Katrina Kaif

This scene is right after Katrina Kaif's entry scene. She is spotted abusing her haters publicly. In Zero movie, she received immense love and appreciation for her role. Fans also speculated that she should win a Filmfare for her role.

I really wished to see more of Katrina Kaif in #Zero as BABITA KUMARI

She was damn good....

This time her performance was on another level...



If they don't give her awards this time..



THEN RIP BOLLYWOOD pic.twitter.com/ntEj6SgVAN — 🧚‍♀️ (@i_akks) December 22, 2018

ALSO READ | Katrina Kaif calls Priyanka Chopra's Grammy outfit 'beautiful' amidst online backlash

The Breakup scene

Here, Katrina Kaif is seen in a breakup scene. She stuns in a red pantsuit and is seen wearing strong expressions. Katrina Kaif kicks out Abhay Deol in the scene with immense sarcasm.

VOTE FOR KATRINA KAIF for her performance in Zero in both Leading & Supporting category.#FilmfareAwards. https://t.co/MBzAPU8QGF via @filmfare pic.twitter.com/BV6lG4SmV5 — Uzair Shahid Anwer (@UzairKat) January 3, 2019

ALSO READ | Vicky Kaushal's 'Bhoot' scares Katrina Kaif, Yami Gautam and others

Promo Image Credits - A Still From YouTube

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.