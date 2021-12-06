Actor Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal’s wedding has created a buzz among the fans who are eyeing every move by the rumoured couple. Starting from the preparations behind the wedding to the elusive guest list, fans are excited about the gala affair. Recently, a video by a paparazzi account showed how the Ek Tha Tiger star’s family members were ready to leave for Rajasthan ahead of the rumoured wedding.

The pre-wedding festivities might have begun, however, family members of the bride-to-be are all set to leave for the wedding venue. Viral Bhayani shared a video on Instagram that captured the pre-wedding preparations at the Kaif residence. The video showed the luggage of the family being loaded in the car as they all gear up to leave for the wedding destination.

Katrina Kaif's family set to leave for wedding destination

Ahead of the trip, the pre-wedding festivities have kicked in after Katrina was spotted outside Vicky Kaushal’s house last night. The hustle-bustle comes right before the couple, along with their guests jet off to Sawai Madhopur’s ‘Six Senses Fort Barwara', where the impending nuptials will take place from December 7 to 9. The 38-year-old star who looked beautiful in a cream saree reached Vicky Kaushal's residence, along with her mother, ahead of their speculated wedding.

Meanwhile, a close friend of the couple recently dismissed rumours about restrictions imposed on guests attending their wedding, noting that they are 'ridiculous' and that no pre-existing norms have been set by the duo. The duo will reportedly be tying the knot on December 9, while other ceremonies like engagement, mehandi, and sangeet will reportedly take place on December 7 and 8. The guest list indicates that over 120 guests will attend the functions and sources state that it is mandatory for all those in attendance to be fully vaccinated, owing to the global pandemic. Republic Media Network's sources reported that actors including Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani, Anushka Shetty, Shahid Kapoor, Kartik Aaryan, Esha Deol, Aditya Pancholi, Mini Mathur, Sooraj Pancholi, and Alia Bhatt with her beau Ranbir Kapoor will be in attendance, as hotel rooms have already been booked for them.

IMAGE: Instagram/KatrinaKaifinspiration