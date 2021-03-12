Katrina Kaif's 'happy' Post Is Inspired By Russian Author Leo Tolstoy's Quote On Happiness

Bollywood actor Katrina Kaif took to Instagram on Friday, March 12, 2021, to share a happy post that is truly unmissable. Along with the picture, the actor also penned a sweet note as she went on to quote a famous writer on happiness. On seeing this post, fans have gone all out to comment on all things happy and nice.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Katrina Kaif shared a picture that is too cute to miss. In the picture, the actor can be seen striking a simple pose and is all smiles in the candid pic. Katrina donned a white sweater along with blue jeans. She completed her look with a middle parting wavy hairdo, well-done brows, blush pink highlighter and pink lips.

Along with the picture, the actor penned a note quoting a famous writer. She wrote, “if u want to be happy, ... be. Leo Tolstoy”. Take a look at the post below.

As soon as Katrina Kaif shared the post online, fans went on to flood the comment section with all things happy and nice. Some of the users commented on how adorable Katrina looks in the picture, while some could not stop going gaga over her. One of the users wrote, “Looking gorgeous”, while the other one wrote, “wow. Super stunning Kat”. Take a look at a few more comments below.

Recently, Katrina Kaif interacted with her fans in a fun QnA session. She answered several questions regarding unseen pictures, breakfast and even one of her favourite holiday destinations. During the session, one of her fans asked her to share details about the last time when she was upset to which Katrina shared a video with Ishaan Khatter when she was playing badminton with him.

Katrina Kaif’s movies

Katrina Kaif made her Bollywood debut with the film Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya? in the year 2005 alongside Salman Khan. After that, the actor has appeared in various movies like Bharat, Ajab Prem Ki Gazab Kahani, Dhoom 3, Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, Rajneeti and many more.

The actor’s much-anticipated movie Sooryavanshi opposite Akshay Kumar will finally be getting a theatrical release on April 2, 2021. The movie was due to release in March 2020 but was postponed due to the outbreak of the virus. The actor will also be seen in the much-awaited film Phone Bhoot, a comedy horror film also starring Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishan Khattar in lead roles.

