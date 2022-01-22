Katrina Kaif's Latest Airport Look Inspires Fashionmongers To Amp Up Their Fashion Game

Katrina Kaif is getting back to work after her fairytale wedding with Vicky Kaushal in December, last year. The actor was spotted at the airport on Saturday and wowed fans with her casual airport look. Katrina sported a uber-cool bright monochrome look for her travel and was seen wearing a mask and face gear in adherence to COVID-19 protocols.

Katrina Kaif was spotted at the airport on Saturday morning. The Bang Bang actor sported a green monochrome look. She wore a green co-ord with fish print in white. Katrina sported a minimal makeup look and paired it with a sleek ponytail. The newlywed was seen covering her face with a mask and face shield in adherence to the country's COVID-19 protocols.

Take a look at Katrina Kaif's casual airport look below:

Vicky-Katrina wedding

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif took to their respective social media handles to share the pictures of their grand wedding. Taking to their Instagram on December 9, the couple shared their wedding photos to celebrate the occasion with their fans. The candid pictures show the duo getting married in a traditional Hindu ceremony and appearing cheerful as they complete the wedding rituals. They also sought blessings from their fans. They wrote, ''Only love and gratitude in our hearts for everything that brought us to this moment. Seeking all your love and blessings as we begin this new journey together. (sic)"

The couple also shared fun-filled images of their pre-wedding festivities like Haldi, Mehendi and Sangeet. Take a look at the images below:

Katrina and Vicky Kaushal on the work front

On the work front, Katrina Kaif will be seen alongside Priyanka Chopra and Alia Bhatt in Jee Le Zaraa. She will also be seen in the movie Merry Christmas alongside Vijay Sethupathi. Kaif has also completed the shoot of the horror-comedy film Phone Bhoot opposite Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter.

Meanwhile, Vicky Kaushal will next be seen in the war drama, Sam Bahadur, where he will play Field marshal Sam Manekshaw. He is additionally set to reteam with Uri: The Surgical Strike director Aditya Dhar in the mythological based superhero movie The Immortal Ashwatthama opposite Sara Ali Khan portraying Ashwatthama.

(Image: Varinder Chawla)