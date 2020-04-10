Katrina Kaif's Life Mantras: From Dealing With A Heartbreak To Having FOMO Issues

Katrina Kaif made her debut in Boom (2005) at the age of 20 years. Today, she is considered as an A-listed and highest-paid actresses in the industry. Katrina Kaif may have been an outsider when she entered Bollywood, but slowly and steadily the actor has made a mark for herself in the industry. From co-actors to critics, everyone has praised Katrina for her hard-work.

Katrina has worked for several big banner movies and some of the best directors in the industry. Katrina Kaif’s career has been very fruitful and she has come out of all this much stronger. During an interview with a media portal, Katrina Kaif is seen giving life mantras to people dealing with heartbreak and those having FOMO issues. Read ahead to know-

Also Read | Katrina Kaif's Superb Reply To Deepika Padukone's 'plagiarism' Charge Is A Must-see

Katrina Kaif’s life mantras for dealing with heartbreaks and FOMO issues

During the promotions of her film, Zero (2018), Katrina Kaif appeared on a talk show, Pop Diaries, for an interview. Katrina Kaif gave away various tips on how to deal with difficult situations in life. The first one being the tips to deal with FOMO, i.e. fear of missing out. Katrina said that you have to understand that where you are exactly and where you need to be. She added that it doesn’t matter what is happening outside, next door, next room, or even the next city.

Also Read | Deepika Padukone Bemoans 'plagiarism In The Times Of COVID-19', Blames Katrina Kaif

Another question asked was how to deal with a heartbreak. To this, Katrina said that it always seems like the worst thing in the world, and it always seems impossible, but as everyone has heard the saying ‘this too shall pass’, it does pass. When asked about avoiding people without hurting them, Katrina said that she is really good at that. She just doesn’t cross their path, stays away, tries to keep distance, subtly. Also, talking about sexist comments, Katrina said that she feels they are completely not cool.

Also Read | Katrina Kaif And Arjun Kapoor's Instagram Banter Will Make You Smile.

Also Read | Coronavirus Lockdown: Deepika Padukone To Katrina Kaif Give At-home Workout Fashion Inspo

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.