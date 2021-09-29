Katrina Kaif's Lookalike Alina Sets Internet Ablaze, Fans Call Her A 'carbon Copy'

Recently, pictures of Bollywood actor Katrina Kaif's doppelganger took over the internet. Several social media users have chanced upon the pictures of her lookalike and the resemblance is uncanny. The name of Katrina Kaif's lookalike is Alina Rai, who is already a social media influencer. She has over 203k followers on Instagram and has described herself as an actor in her Insta bio.

A glance at Alina Rai's Insta handle displays her uncanny resemblance to the Namastey London actor. Coming across Rai's picture that was shared on the social networking site in the month of July, many users rushed to flood her comments section to question if she literally is Katrina. Scroll down to know more.

Fans cannot keep calm after learning about Katrina Kaif's Lookalike

A quick glance of Alina Rai's Instagram feed displays her uncanny resemblance to the Dhoom 3 star. The comments section of Rai's posts is filled up with comments from netizens. An Insta user asked, Ïs that Katrina?" while another one wrote, "This picture is actually confusing. Katrina or Alina." A netizen commented, "You are a carbon copy of Katrina." Another one chipped, "Katrina doppelganger" with a heart-eyed face emoticon.

A glimpse of Alina Rai's photos

Long ago, Rai had dropped a video where she can be seen dressed in a lehenga. She added Kaif's Uncha Lamba Kad from the comedy hit film, Welcome. Rai has also featured in a film named Lucknow Junction. She dropped the poster of the film in the month of February 2020. The film was slated for release sometime in 2020, however, it was delayed owing to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and its subsequent lockdown. The fate of the film still remains unknown.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Katrina Kaif is currently shooting her upcoming film, Tiger 3. She was last seen in Ali Abbas Zafar's 2019 release, Bharat, which also featured Malang star Disha Patani. The actor will also be seen in Rohit Shetty's highly-anticipated cop drama named Sooryavanshi, alongside Akshay Kumar. She also has Phone Bhoot and Jee Le Zaraa with Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Alia Bhatt in her kitty.

Image: Instagram/@katrinakaif/@alinarai07