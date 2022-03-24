Katrina Kaif's Mom Shares An Unseen 'Happy Memory' Pic From Vicky-Kat's Wedding

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif's wedding was one of the most talked-about high-profile weddings of 2021. It was a close-knit private affair and only a few guests graced the occasion. It's been months since the power couple officially tied the knot on 9 December last year, but fans can't get over the pictures of their dreamy wedding.

Recently, Katrina Kaif's mom took to her social media and treated fans with a candid moment from the big fat wedding that featured Katrina, her mother, and her father-in-law Sham Kaushal having some gala time together.

Katrina Kaif's mom shares throwback pic from Vicky-Kat Wedding

On Thursday, Katrina Kaif's mother Suzanne Turquotte took to her Instagram handle and shared an unseen pic from her daughter's wedding. The pictures appear to be from one of Vicky-Kat's wedding festivities. In the picture, Katrina, her mother and Vicky Kaushal's father Sham Kaushal were seen grooving to some music. The bride was dolled up in a golden shimmery lehenga with her hands full of beautiful Mehendi and red bangles that added to the beauty of the entire look. On the other hand, her mom was seen donned in a beige coloured mirror work attire. Sham Kaushal on the other hand, opted for a formal black suit.

Sharing the picture, Katrina's mom captioned the post as "Happy memory of a wonderful time. What fun we had dancing to great Punjabi and Bollywood music!"

Here take a look at the pic-

As soon as the picture surfaced online, netizens showered love on the post and they flooded the comments section with heartfelt comments. One of the users wrote "Thats soo cuteee❤️😍! This looks soo funn🔥 another wrote "This picture is so full of Love😍❤️🙌" few users also asked for more pics and wrote "Thanks for sharing this pic❤️ keep sharing more"

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif celebrate their first Holi

On Friday, Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal gave fans a sneak peek into their Holi celebrations. The power couple celebrated Holi 2022 with their family. In the pictures, all the family members were all smiles as they posed through the camera. The photo featured Vicky’s father Sham Kaushal, brother Sunny, and mother Veena Kaushal with their faces smeared in red colour.

Here take a look at the post-

Image: Instagram@varindertchawla