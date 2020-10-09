When Katrina Kaif Rigorously Trained Like Acrobat For Dance Sequence In 'Dhoom 3'; Watch

Actor Katrina Kaif, last seen in Ali Abbas Zafar's Bharat (2019), is best known for her agility and her action sequences in Hrithik Roshan starrer Bang Bang (2014) and Aamir Khan starrer Dhoom 3 (2013) are reminiscent of the same. A few years ago, a short video was shared by the makers of Dhoom 3, where Katrina Kaif and her co-star Aamir Khan are seen training rigorously for a dance sequence. The two-minute-long video showcases Katrina Kaif training like an acrobat for a portion of Malang song.

Check out the video

Katrina Kaif trains like acrobat for Dhoom 3

Katrina Kaif, who essayed the role of Aaliya in the action-thriller, trained for weeks to perfect her moves in the song, Malang. She along with Aamir Khan practiced on an aerial hoop under expert supervision for weeks. Here's Malang song from Dhoom 3:

Dhoom 3, starring Aamir Khan, Abhishek Bachchan, and Katrina Kaif in the lead, narrates the tale of a notorious conman, who lures people with his magic tricks. The movie also features Uday Chopra, Jackie Shroff, Tabrett Bethell, and Siddharth Nigam in prominent roles. Dhoom 3 written and directed by Vijay Krishna Acharya, is bankrolled by Aditya Chopra under his production banner. The movie released in 2013 to mixed reviews from critics and audiences alike.

What's next for Katrina Kaif on the work front?

Katrina Kaif will be next seen in Rohit Shetty's Sooryavanshi. The movie, starring Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif in the lead, also features Ajay Devgn and Ranveer Singh in cameo appearances. The film directed by Rohit Shetty narrates the tale of DCP Veer Sooryavanshi of anti-terrorism squad. Sooryavanshi was slated to hit the marquee in March 2020. However, the release was pushed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The movie will reportedly hit the marquee in 2021. Besides the upcomer, Katrina Kaif also has Gurmmeet Singh's Phone Bhoot with Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi. The forthcoming movie is currently in pre-production and is expected to go on floors soon.

