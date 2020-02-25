Katrina Kaif Looks Fabulous In Kay Beauty Cosmetics; See Gorgeous Pics

Bollywood diva Katrina Kaif recently launched her own makeup line and cosmetic brand, Kay Beauty. Katrina Kaif has been busy promoting her brand on her official media accounts lately. While Katrina Kaif has decided to represent the brand on her own, she has had a few models posing for and promoting her new makeup brand. Take a look at Katrina Kaif's gorgeous pictures with Kay Beauty models below.

Katrina Kaif's gorgeous pictures with models from Kay Beauty

In a recent interview, Katrina Kaif mentioned that with her brand, she wants to focus more on the Indian skin tone. Kay Beauty, thus, is a brand which is currently focusing on manufacturing products suitable for the Indian skin tone. In the gorgeous pictures that Katrina Kaif shared on her Instagram, she is seen posing with various models and they all look fabulous.

Katrina Kaif also bagged the entrepreneur of the year award for the brand Kay Beauty. Her brand has a wide range of cosmetics like eyeliners, kajal, lipsticks, contour sticks, and lip crayons. She believes that launching a skin-related product comes with a huge responsibility and thus the actor herself looks into the manufacturing and packaging. Currently, her brand is only available in India but they are soon planning to open a few outlets in cities abroad.

