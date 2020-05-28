Katrina Kaif's Inspirational Quotes That Can Fill Her Fans With Positivity; Check Out

Katrina Kaif made her Bollywood debut with Boom in 2003, which was a critical and commercial failure. However, post her appearance in the Telugu film, Malliswari (2004), Katrina Kaif managed to impress the audiences with performances in movies like Bharat, Tiger Zinda Hai, Zero, Ek Tha Tiger, Jab Tak Hai Jaan, and many more. Katrina Kaif has an inspirational and interesting journey in Bollywood. She is considered as a woman with strong words. Having said that, let's take a look at Katrina Kaif's quotes from her interviews, movies and social media.

Also Read | Katrina Kaif shares video of her 'cheesy' Tuesday amid lockdown; See here

Katrina Kaif's quotes

I unwind myself by taking off the costume and make-up as soon as the shoot is over! And get a spa treatment. It is extremely relaxing. Unfortunately, the kind of lifestyle and schedule we have, we hardly get time. Not only actors, but I have seen a lot of directors and journalists with skin problems and believe me, all that can be cured by a spa treatment.

Everyone has her own love life. Everyone has a dream to get a perfect life partner. But this is not so easy in real life. In fact, one doesn't love, it happens.

Also Read | Kylie Jenner or Katrina Kaif: Who looked mesmerising in the body con dress?

May it be a light to u in dark places when all other lights go out

Q: What is a queen without a king?

A: A queen 😎

I've been very blessed, I think, or what do you call it... mmm... lucky to get at this stage what I have. It's not like I've come from acting school and done work at an academy or something. I feel I've been given a very huge chance and opportunity.

My mom has always told me that healthy eating should be a way of life and not a diet.

Write it on your heart that every day is the best day of the year

Also Read | When Katrina Kaif wrote open letter to media after her & Ranbir Kapoor's Ibiza pics leaked

“The most painful things and the most happy things in life usually come from love. As a result of love or the lack of it.”

“Today, I am here, tomorrow someone else will be here. Fame and glamour are for a few days, so no one should be over-proud of it.”

It's not just the destination..but the journey that counts & this journey has been nothing but spectacular.

Make your own magic ✨

Also Read | Anushka Sharma & Katrina Kaif's unforgettable emotional scenes from 'Jab Tak Hai Jaan'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.