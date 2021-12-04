Katrina Kaif's Sister Isabelle Kaif Is An Actor Too; Know More About The Bride's Sister

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal's wedding is one of the most talked-about events in Tinsel town this year. Reportedly, the private affair's venue is Six Senses Fort Barwara in Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan. Here's a closer look at Katrina Kaif's youngest sister and her work. The 30-year-old actor made headlines a few months ago after she announced her film Suswagatam Khushaamadeed, in which she will be seen alongside Pulkit Samrat.

Ahead of Katrina Kaif's wedding, here's interesting facts about her sister's life

Isabelle Kaif often shares glimpses of her life on social media and also posts pictures with Bollywood's much-loved actor, Katrina Kaif. She began her career as a model at the young age of 14 and is still a prominent name in the fashion industry. The actress was however always drawn to acting and took up theatre. Isabelle Kaif also co-founded a theatre production company and is also fond of dancing.

Isabelle Kaif's debut film

She made her acting debut in Dr. Cabbie, which premiered in 2014. The film is now available for viewers on Disney+Hotstar. The film followed Dr Deepak, played by Canadian actor Vinay Virmani, who cannot find a job as a doctor and is forced to become a taxi driver when he migrates to Canada. However, he uses his degree and knowledge to treat patients illegally in his taxi. Things turn around when he falls in love with one of his patients. Isabelle Kaif took on the role of Simone in the film and acted alongside The Big Bang Theory actor, Kunal Nayyar. The film was helmed by Jean-François Pouliot and also starred Adrianne Palicki, Mircea Monroe, Lillete Dubey and YouTuber and comedian Lilly Singh.

Apart from having her foot in the acting industry, Isabelle also recently ventured into the world of music. She made her debut in the world of Punjabi music. She released her first song Mashallah in 2020, which was crooned by Deep Money. The music video was set against the backdrop of a club and Isabelle's dance moves steal the show. The music video also transitions from black and white to colour, making it even more exciting.

Watch music video of Isabelle Kaif's debut Punjabi track here

