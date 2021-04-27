Katrina Kaif's Sister Isabelle Kaif Stuns In Lehenga; Fans Love Her Indian Look

Katrina Kaif's sister Isabelle Kaif took to her Instagram on Tuesday, April 27, 2021, to share a stunning post that is truly unmissable. The actor appeared in a never-seen-before look and went on to reveal details about the same in the caption section. On seeing the post, fans have gone all out to comment on all things happy and nice.

Isabelle Kaif stuns in lehenga

In the picture, Isabelle Kaif can be seen striking a pose and giving an intense look to the camera. She is seen donning a maroon printed lehenga which she accessorised with bangles and tassel earrings. She also opted for a middle-parting wavy hairdo, well-done brows and dewy makeup. Along with the picture, she also wrote, “In Love with this @ri_ritukumar Lehenga”. Take a look at Isabelle Kaif's Instagram post below.

As soon as Isabelle shared the post online, fans quickly flooded the comment section with all things happy and nice. Some of the users commented on how stunning she looked, while some were all gaga over the post. One of the users wrote, “So beautiful isaaaaa”. Another user wrote, “can’t stop staring at this post”. Take a look at a few more comments below.

Image Source: Isabelle Kaif's Instagram

Apart from this post, the actor goes on to share several pictures, videos, stories and more keeping fans entertained through her social media handle. Earlier, the actor shared a picture of her sitting on the boat and enjoying the beauty of nature. Isabelle also penned a sweet note revealing details about the same. Take a look at the post below.

On the work front, Isabelle Kaif is set to appear in the upcoming Bollywood film Suswagatam Khushamadeed. Isabelle will play the character of Noor in the film, alongside Pulkit Samrat. According to the plot, the film is about social harmony. Dhiraj Kumar directed the film, which was written by Manish Kishore and produced by Yellow Ant Productions. The first look poster of the film was shared by the actor on January 21, 2020. She was photographed with Pulkit Samrat, who will play the character of Aman in the film. The two were dressed in matching outfits.

Image Source: Isabelle Kaif Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.