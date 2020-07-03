'Big Sis' Katrina Kaif Turns Photographer For Isabella; Latter Says 'it's Posing Time'

It seems like Kaif sisters have been utterly enjoying their time together. Recently, Katrina Kaif’s sister Isabelle Kaif uploaded a picture of her captured by Katrina Kaif. In this picture, Isabelle Kaif gave major happy vibes as she was seen donning a wide smile with an adorable hair flip. Not to miss the red lip colour which was highlighted in the picture.

Her messy hair made her look even more gorgeous in the picture. She was seen wearing a black knitted top with round neck detailing. Isabelle Kaif paired her top with green bottoms. She wrote, “...and it’s posing time for big sis 📸@katrinakaif” (sic). Take a look at this adorable picture.

Also Read| Katrina Kaif vs Alia Bhatt: who pulled off the white shirt look better?

Katrina's thoughts on anxiety, restlessness amid lockdown

In a recent interview with a leading news publication, Katrina Kaif spoke about how people have different ways to deal with the restlessness that comes with a pandemic situation. Katrina Kaif revealed that she misses being on sets, however, the actor added that she also understands how the world needs to fight the pandemic together. Furthermore, Katrina Kaif went on to reveal her lockdown routine and revealed that she does her household chores, works on her beauty brand, reads and workouts in a day to keep herself occupied. Talking about dealing with anxiety amid the lockdown, Katrina expressed that anxiety is a serious issue and suggested that everyone needs to keep calm, meditate or perform yoga, and think of the brighter side.

Also Read| Kiara Advani vs Katrina Kaif: Who wore maroon blazer set better?

On the work front:

Katrina Kaif was last seen in the movie Bharat alongside Salman Khan. The movie performed moderately well at the box office. The movie also features Sunil Grover, Disha Patani, Jackie Shroff and Tabu. The movie traces the journey of Bharat, who is a common man struggling with life during India’s post-independence period.

Also Read| Malaika Arora or Katrina Kaif: Who looked more glamorous in the red one-shoulder ensemble?

Katrina is currently gearing for her next cop-drama, Sooryavanshi along with Akshay Kumar. Helmed by Rohit Shetty, Sooryavanshi chronicles the adventures of the anti-terrorist squad of India. The film is supposed to be a crossover between Singham, Simba and Sooryavanshi - three of Shetty's earlier films. Reportedly, Katrina will also be seen in the awaited sequel, Bang Bang Reloaded.

Also Read| Katrina Kaif expresses 'love' for healthcare workers; calls them ‘magic workers of 2020'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.