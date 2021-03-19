Katrina Kaif's Sister Isabelle Shares Pics, Fans Notice Their Common Love For Kala Chashma

Isabelle Kaif took to her Instagram account on March 19, 2021, to share pictures of herself that were all taken on-board a rickshaw. The actor added a fun caption with the pictures and is also receiving major love from fans under the post. Read along and take a look at the recent post here and the quirky caption that Isabelle added.

Isabelle Kaif shares what she would do if she was a rickshaw driver

In the pictures shared by Isabelle, the actor looked glam as she donned a red pant-suit on top of a black strappy top. She had her hair in a mid-part and left open, with a red lip and kohl eyes. For accessories, Isabelle added a pair of big gold statement earrings and sunglasses for two of the pictures.

The actor added a fun caption and wrote, “If I was a rickshaw wali this is how I’d look for sawaris” followed by a rickshaw and sunglass-wearing emoji. She also added the location as "Rickshaw ride". The picture has garnered major love from the fans and followers of Isabelle Kaif, with more than 29k likes and a huge number of comments.

One of the comments has also pointed out how both the Kaif sisters love a pair of "Kala Chashma" or sunglasses, which seems in reference to Katrina Kaif's chartbuster song Kala Chashma from the movie the 2016 film Baar Baar Dekho. Take a look at some of the comments left by her fans and followers under the post here.

Isabelle Kaif on the work front

The actor recently made her Bollywood debut with the movie Time To Dance, which is directed by Stanley D’Costa and produced by Lizelle D’Souza. The movie arrived in cinemas on March 12, 2021, and will also release on the streaming platform Netflix. The actor shared the first poster of the movie on February 22, 2021, and wrote, “First Look is Here!! #Timetodance releasing on March 12th 2021”. Apart from this, she will also be seen in the movie Suswagatam Khushamadeed opposite Pulkit Samrat, for which she has been filming in Delhi for a while now.

