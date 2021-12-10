Katrina Kaif's Sister Isabelle Welcomes 'brother' Vicky Kaushal In Family; Pens Sweet Note

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif's love story culminated in marriage yesterday at the Six Senses Fort, Barwara, situated in the Sawai Madhopur district of Rajasthan. The dreamy visuals of the nuptials were witnessed by fans via the couple's respective Instagram handles, setting the internet ablaze. With wishes pouring in from notable personalities in the country as well as globally, the duo's siblings have also penned heartfelt notes for the newest additions to their families.

While Vicky's brother Sunny welcomed his "Parjai ji" (sister-in-law) Katrina with open arms, the latter's sister Isabelle Kaif also expressed excitement to have gained a brother in Vicky. Sharing a picture of the duo from their pheras, Isabelle said that "we couldn’t be luckier" to have the Uri star joining their "crazy family."

Isabelle Kaif welcomes 'brother' Vicky Kaushal to their family

Taking to her Instagram handle on Friday, December 10, the bride's sister shared the post whose caption read, "Yesterday I gained a brother. Welcome to our crazy family! We couldn’t be luckier to have you! Wishing you guys all the love and happiness in the world for ever and ever and ever." Take a look.

In a similar post, Sunny Kaushal welcomed Katrina in full Punjabi style and noted, "Aaj dil mein ek aur ki jagah ban gayi.. (Another person has a place in my heart from today). Welcome to the family Parjai ji. Just lots and lots of love and a lifelong of happiness to this gorgeous couple."

The duo has also received relentless love from their colleagues like Priyanka Chopra, Kareena Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Anushka Sharma and more. Post their wedding, the newlyweds were spotted taking off from Jaipur. The two were seen greeting the authorities while thanking them for the arrangements.

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif's wedding

The duo maintained utmost secrecy about their relationship till the wedding day. They jetted off to Jaipur along with their close friends and family members on December 6, post which the pre-wedding festivities were held in full pomp and fervour. Breaking the news with the first pictures from their ceremony, both Katrina and Vicky wrote, "Only love and gratitude in our hearts for everything that brought us to this moment. Seeking all your love and blessings as we begin this new journey together."

(IMAGE: INSTAGRAM/ @ISABELLEKAIF/ @VICKYKAUSHAL09)