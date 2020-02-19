Katrina Kaif's Stunning White Satin Dress Is Worth A Fortune, See Pic

Katrina Kaif is one of those Bollywood actors who is lauded for her sartorial choices. Katrina Kaif knows how to carry her outfits with grace and panache. However, Katrina Kaif was recently seen making headlines with her latest outfit for a spectacular event.

Katrina Kaif recently made a stylish appearance at an event in Mumbai where she looked stunning and this look seemed to have impressed the fashion police. Katrina Kaif sported a white gown with a plunging neckline, thigh-high slit, and bishop sleeves. However, the cost of this elegant outfit by Australian designer, Alex Perry, is sure to blow your mind. This stylish outfit that was donned by Katrina Kaif is reportedly priced at a whopping amount of ₹1,93,000 (USD 2700).

Katrina Kaif opted for straight hair, delicate danglers, and transparent heels. Katrina Kaif's makeup was on-point as her eyebrows were well browed as she applied a kohled liner and a mix of black and orange eye shadow, and nude lips. Check out her picture here.

On the work front

Katrina Kaif is all set to star alongside Akshay Kumar in their upcoming film, Sooryavanshi. The film is expected to hit the screens on March 25, 2020. The film is being directed by Rohit Shetty and also bankrolled under his banner. The film is reported to be based on a cop action film as it will revolve around his previous films such as Singham and Simmba.

Image courtesy: Katrina Kaif Instagram

